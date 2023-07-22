Pune News: NIA Interrogates 2 Arrested Terrorists Planning Bomb Blast In City

NIA

Pune: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a crucial interrogation of two terrorists who were recently apprehended in the Kothrud area of Pune. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yaku Saki, 24, and Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan, 23, were arrested by the Kothrud Police in the late hours of Monday while attempting to steal a two-wheeler in the Shastrinagar area of Kothrud.

The arrested terrorists were allegedly planning to use the stolen two-wheeler as a vehicle to carry explosives for a potential bomb blast, authorities said. This plot has raised alarm, especially in light of a past incident in the central part of the city where explosives were planted in a two-wheeler, highlighting the potential threat.

The 'Sufa' terror outfit

Investigations have revealed that Saki and Khan are associated with 'Sufa,' a sub-organization of the ISIS terrorist group. Their leader, identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, 31, is currently at large and considered a fugitive. The NIA had previously filed a case against him for possession of explosives in Jaipur, prompting heightened security measures.

NIA, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Pune Police, is conducting extensive questioning of the arrested terrorists to gather information related to their plans and any possible connections to a broader terrorist network.

2 terrorists were on NIA's wanted list

According to sources, both Imran Khan and Yunus Saki were on NIA's wanted list for approximately one and a half years. They resided in Kondhwa working as graphic designers. However, the investigation has revealed that their presence in the area was not officially registered with the local authorities. This has raised concerns about the need for proper tenant registration, as many landlords in the city fail to report the tenants to the police, despite repeated warnings from law enforcement.

