Pune: Crude bomb explosion kills 5-year-old girl; two arrested

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged crude bomb explosion that killed a five-year-old girl and injured two other children Wadmukhwadi in the Charholi Budruk area of Pune, reports from Indian Express stated.

As per the police, the incident took place at around 11.45 am on Saturday near a sugarcane field at Wadmukhwadi after children found crude bombs lying on the ground and picked them up mistaking them for balls.

The bombs exploded and killed Radha Gokul Gawli (5) and injured Arti Gawli (4) and Rajesh Gawli (4), added the police.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly dumped the crude bombs despite knowing the ramifications. A probe is on to ascertain why the accused had brought the crude bombs.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:58 PM IST