Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

'Let ED conduct raids, I'll welcome them,' says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk
PTI

PTI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, while speaking to reporters on Monday said that he 'welcomes' the raids being conducted by the ED at the premises of his close aid.

"Let them (ED) conduct raids. I'll welcome them. Just don't lie, else they'll suffer. If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it'll have to pay. From officials to ministers, everyone has gone to jail," she said.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
