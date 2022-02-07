'Let ED conduct raids, I'll welcome them,' says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, while speaking to reporters on Monday said that he 'welcomes' the raids being conducted by the ED at the premises of his close aid.

"Let them (ED) conduct raids. I'll welcome them. Just don't lie, else they'll suffer. If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it'll have to pay. From officials to ministers, everyone has gone to jail," she said.

Let them (ED) conduct raids. I'll welcome them. Just don't lie, else they'll suffer. If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it'll have to pay. From officials to ministers, everyone has gone to jail: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on ED raids at premises of his close aide pic.twitter.com/Q1SUng4kbk — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

ALSO READ COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15 crore

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:10 PM IST