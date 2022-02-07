COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 6, has vaccinated 30,465 in 2,574 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 7, Maharashtra has inoculated 15,00,23,039 people.

As per the state government data, 4,83,44,657 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,39,59,224 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,43,672 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,02,93,451 received their second dose. 5,97,722 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 32,97,440 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 2,78,701 have received their second.

So far, 21,48,992 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 19,82,644 of them have got their second dose. 2,52,833 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,992 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,82,583 got their second dose. 2,42,048 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,666 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,03,700, while the death of 66 persons took the toll to 1,43,074, the health department said.

A total of 25,175 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 75,38,611, it said.

There are 1,18,076 active cases in the state now.

With 1,44,755 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count rose to 7,55,54,798.

No new case of the Omicron variant of the virus was detected in the state on Sunday. Till date, 3,334 people have been found infected with this strain, of whom 2,023 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the infection, the department said in a statement.

Mumbai reported 536 new cases and three deaths. This took its total case count to 10,50,455 and fatality figure to 16,661.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 1,163 new cases and 12 deaths. The total case count in the region stood at 22,19,183 and death toll at 36,743, it said.

Nashik division reported 1,392 new cases, Pune division 3,038 cases, including 1,436 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 404 cases, Aurangabad division 520 cases, Latur division 484 cases, Akola division 576 cases, Nagpur division 2,089 cases, including 835 in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 78,03,700, new cases 9,666, active cases 1,18,076, death toll 1,43,074, tests so far 7,55,54,798.

