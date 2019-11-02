Grenade-like object found near Pune Railway Station; destroyed by bomb squad

Pune (Maharashtra): A hand grenade-like object was spotted near Pune railway station by a cleaner on Friday, police said. The railway police soon informed the local police and bomb disposal squad about the same. Later, the grenade-like object was later destroyed. Parts of the object were later sent to forensic lab.
