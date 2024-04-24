Pune News: Election Fever To Peak On April 29 With PM Modi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Holding Rallies

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Baramati, one of the most keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in the country, is set to go to the polls on May 7. The fight involves members of the powerful Pawar family. Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, is running for the seat for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar, the wife of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, is contesting for the first time. The competition will determine who holds the reins of power in Baramati.

Ahead of voting, high-voltage political campaigning will be seen on April 29, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallying for Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray campaigning for Supriya Sule.

Modi was earlier scheduled to address the campaign at 6pm in the presence of state party leaders at SP College ground after a roadshow on JM Road and SP College Road. However, it is now being reported that the campaign will be held at the Race Course to avoid potential traffic congestion in the city. Modi's rally has been organised to campaign for Mahayuti candidates from four constituencies — Pune (Murlidhar Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Maval (Shrirang Barne), and Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao).

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar and Thackeray’s joint rally has been planned in the Warje area. The preparation by the local units of NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) is in full swing.