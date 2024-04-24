VIDEO: Central Railway Rolls Out Low-Cost Meal Service At Pune, Daund, Miraj Stations | Sourced

Central Railway, in collaboration with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is stepping up to serve passengers, especially those in unreserved compartments, with a new initiative aimed at providing hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices.

Recognising the challenges faced by travellers in unreserved compartments, particularly during the summer months, Indian Railways has initiated this programme to address their needs.

In view of extra passengers rush during the #summer season, #IRCTC is providing #economymeals for the convenience of General Coaches #passengers.



Provision has been made for economy meals alongwith packaged drinking water from the dispensing counters near General Coaches at the… pic.twitter.com/jC41RvLzJT — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 23, 2024

Central Railway introduces economical meals for travellers during the summer!

Affordable, hygienic options are available at Pune, Daund, Miraj, and Sainagar Shirdi stations.#CentralRailway#PuneDivision#IRCTC pic.twitter.com/wZf8oL4KdK — DRM Pune (@drmpune) April 23, 2024

The initiative offers two main options:

Economy Meals: Priced at a pocket-friendly ₹20, these meals provide a satisfying and affordable option for passengers on the move.

Snack Meals: For those seeking a lighter bite, snack meals are available at ₹50.

To ensure easy access, these meals and water are available at counters conveniently located near unreserved compartments on platforms. Passengers can purchase their refreshments directly from these counters, eliminating the need to search for vendors or venture outside the station.

On Central Railway's Pune division, these meal counters are available at Pune, Miraj, Daund, and Sainagar Shirdi stations.

This service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations last year. Building on that success, Railways has significantly expanded the programme, with counters now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total. The initiative is slated for further growth, encompassing even more stations in the near future.

This programme offers significant benefits for passengers, especially those travelling in unreserved compartments. The readily available, affordable meals and snacks ensure travellers can stay comfortable throughout their journeys.