Pune News: Australia's Consul General In Mumbai, Paul Murphy, Visits Kirkee War Cemetery | X/@AusCG_Mumbai

Australia's Consul General in Mumbai, Paul Murphy, shared a picture from his visit to Kirkee War Cemetery in Pune on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Australia's Consul General in Mumbai, Paul Murphy, shared a picture from his visit to Kirkee War Cemetery in Pune on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Ahead of this year's #AnzacDay, I was privileged to visit the @CWGC Kirkee War Cemetery in #Pune, where several Australian servicemen are laid to rest pic.twitter.com/BlpSXdwLAv — Australian Consulate General, Mumbai (@AusCG_Mumbai) April 22, 2024

According to information on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission website, the Kirkee War Cemetery was created to receive Second World War graves from the western and central parts of India where their permanent maintenance could not be assured.

The cemetery contains 1,668 Commonwealth, 1 Polish, and 1 American burial of the Second World War and 7 non-war burials. Additionally, in 1962, the graves of 629 First World War servicemen were brought to the cemetery from Sewri Cemetery in Mumbai and reburied here.

The Kirkee memorial stands within the cemetery and was built to commemorate more than 1,800 servicemen and women who died in India during the First World War, and whose graves were considered unmaintainable after India gained independence in 1947.

What is Anzac Day?

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations" and acknowledges "the contribution and suffering of all those who have served". It is observed on April 25 each year.