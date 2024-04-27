 Pune News: 2 Lakh People To Attend PM Modi's Rally On April 29 (VIDEO)
PM Modi was earlier scheduled to address the rally at SP College Ground. A roadshow was also planned from JM Road and SP College Road. However, it was shifted to avoid potential traffic congestion in the city

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Pune on Monday, April 29th, to campaign for the Mahayuti candidates of the four Lok Sabha constituencies — Pune (Murlidhar Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Maval (Shrirang Barne) and Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao). He will hold a rally at Race Course Ground at 4pm, and nearly 2 lakh people are expected to attend to hear his speech.

The Mahayuti leaders on Friday held a meeting to review preparations for the PM's rally. After the meeting, Maharashtra Higher & Technical Education Chandrakant Patil said, "PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Pune on April 29 at Race Course. We are expecting 2 lakh people for the rally. Party functionaries from Pune, Maval, Baramati and Shirur will be present on April 29. We held a meeting today to review preparations."

"PM Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan in Pune on April 29. There are no plans about the PM's roadshow. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit will also attend the rally," he added.

Modi was earlier scheduled to address the rally at SP College Ground. A roadshow was also planned from JM Road and SP College Road. However, it was shifted to avoid potential traffic congestion in the city.

Meanwhile, in view of Modi’s rally, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has postponed its public meeting to be attended by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at Warje to April 30th.

