 Pune BJP Corporator Raghvendra Mankar Pledges Monthly Honorarium, Allowances To Mayor’s Fund To Support Needy Patients’ Medical Expenses
According to the election affidavit filed by Raghvendra Mankar before the polls, he does not have any luxury four-wheelers in his name. He only has an ambulance, which is used to serve needy citizens through his 24-hour public relations office

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
Pune BJP Corporator Raghvendra Mankar Pledges Monthly Honorarium, Allowances To Mayor’s Fund To Support Needy Patients’ Medical Expenses | Sourced

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Raghvendra Mankar has pledged his monthly honorarium and allowances to the Mayor’s Fund to support needy patients' medical expenses.

In a letter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote, “I, Raghvendra Mankar, have won the PMC Elections 2026 from Ward No. 25B Shaniwar Peth–Mahatma Phule Mandai. Through this letter, I want to let you know that I won’t be accepting my monthly honorarium and allowances as per Section 19(A) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.”

“My honorarium and allowances be deposited in the Mayor’s Fund. Through this, I wish to meet the medical expenses of needy patients. Please accept my request and take further action,” he added.

Raghvendra Mankar, son of NCP leader Deepak Mankar, won the PMC elections by the biggest margin of 26,497 votes.

Along with the ambulance, he has a two-wheeler in his name. He mainly uses the two-wheeler for daily work. His simple living had become a topic of discussion ahead of the polls.

