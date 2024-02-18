Pune News: 1,100 Cops To Be Deployed At Shivneri Fort For Shiv Jayanti Celebrations | File Photo

Around 1,100 police officials and home guards will be deployed at Junnar's Shivneri Fort for the Shiv Jayanti celebrations tomorrow (February 19), announced Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, at a press conference.

He mentioned, “An additional superintendent of police and six deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers will be leading the team."

The police have urged devotees to prefer darshan after the completion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s puja, which is scheduled for around 10am.

Deshmukh emphasised that cyber teams from the Pune Rural Police are monitoring suspicious social media accounts and posts to prevent any untoward incidents. Additionally, officials have requested social media companies to remove two to three posts that could potentially incite unrest.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Tourism Department and Pune district administration have organised the 'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' in Junnar. This three-day festival, concluding tomorrow, aims to showcase Maharashtra's rich culture and history through various programmes encompassing art, music, adventure, and spirituality.

The festival features traditional music, dance, drama, craft exhibitions, and culinary delights. Workshops and adventure sports such as quad biking, paintball, archery, rock climbing, rappelling, ziplining, speed boating, wall climbing, lakeside glamping, and stargazing are also available.

To facilitate transportation, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) is operating special buses from Bhosari.