Pune: National Technology Award for Mylab's innovative blood test solution | Mylab

Mylab Discovery Solutions, a leading biotechnology start-up based in Pune, has been honoured with the 'National Technology Awards' for its NATSpert ID TripleH Detection Kit.

Instituted by the Technology Development Board under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, these awards recognize and celebrate technological pioneers who contribute to the vision of an 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) by introducing innovative solutions to the market. Each year, the main award is presented to a company that has successfully developed and commercialized an indigenous technology.

Mylab, the Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine, has recently launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.

Revolutionizing Blood Testing

The NATSpert ID TripleH Detection Kit developed by Mylab is a patented and indigenous technology designed for the simultaneous detection and discrimination of transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs) such as HIV, HBV, and HCV in donated blood. With India experiencing a high prevalence rate of these infections, ensuring blood safety poses a significant challenge. Accurate screening of donated blood for TTIs is crucial in preventing the transmission of deadly infections. Unfortunately, the lack of appropriate preventive testing has resulted in thousands of people acquiring infections each year.

Addressing a Critical Challenge

NATSpert, being the only approved NAT (Nucleic Acid Testing) test made in India, addresses this critical issue. It empowers blood banks to supply non-infected blood, mitigating the risk of litigations associated with infected blood stocks and raising the overall quality standards. This breakthrough test kit is poised to play a pivotal role in making NAT a universally adopted screening test, ensuring safer blood is available in blood banks across the country.

Read Also Grand welcome for new Karnataka CM at Pune Vajramuth Rally

Gratitude and Commitment to Innovation

Hasmukh Rawal, the Managing Director of Mylab, expressed deep gratitude and honour upon receiving the prestigious National Technology Award. He emphasized that this recognition serves as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering high-quality and affordable diagnostics to all. "Mylab's relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of diagnostics has made a significant impact on blood safety in India, reducing the chances of citizens receiving infected blood and transforming the landscape of preventive testing," he added.

The cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh and the trophy accompanying the National Technology Award has also been given to the firm.