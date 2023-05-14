Pune: MLA Kamble takes action to address Bhawani Peth's concerns |

MLA Sunil Kamble, representing Pune Cantonment Constituency, took decisive action to address the concerns of residents in the Patryachi Chal area of Bhawani Peth. Contacting relevant department officials, Kamble held discussions on Sunday, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to be taken.

During the discussions, Kamble urged officials to personally visit the affected areas and gather information directly from the citizens, understanding the challenges they face. He emphasized the importance of finding lasting solutions to these issues promptly.

To alleviate the persistent water scarcity problem, MLA Kamble assured residents that a water tank would soon be constructed in the area. Additionally, he pledged to tackle waste management concerns, aiming to create a cleaner and healthier environment for the community.

In a further effort to promote the well-being of the residents, Kamble inaugurated an open gym in Ragavilas Society at Koregaon Park, situated in Pune Cantonment Constituency. This initiative aims to enhance the physical and mental health of the society's residents.