Grand welcome for new Karnataka CM at Pune Vajramuth Rally |

Following the recent victory in Karnataka, Nana Patole, the Maharashtra State Congress Chief, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming 'Vajramuth' rally in Pune. He mentioned that the upcoming 'Vajramuth' rally in Pune would welcome the Chief Minister of Karnataka, regardless of who holds the position.

However, there have been recent updates regarding the rally schedule. Originally planned for May 14 in Pune and May 28 in Kolhapur, both rallies have been postponed due to the prevailing summer conditions. Previously, rallies were successfully held in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

The Election Commission of India reported that the Congress party secured 135 seats, thereby removing the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the only southern state it ruled and strengthening its own prospects for future electoral battles. The BJP managed to secure 66 seats, while the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) won 19 seats. Additionally, two seats were won by independent candidates, and one seat each was won by Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha.