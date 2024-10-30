 Pune-Muzaffarpur Weekly Superfast AC Train Extended To Clear Diwali Rush
There are no changes to the halts or composition of the train

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune-Muzaffarpur Weekly Superfast AC Train Extended To Clear Diwali Rush | File

Central Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of the Pune-Muzaffarpur-Pune weekly superfast AC special train to manage the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as follows:

Train number 05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur Superfast AC Special, which runs every Monday and was earlier notified up to October 28, has now been extended from November 4 to December 30 (9 trips).

There are no changes to the halts or composition of the train.

Reservation: Booking for train number 05290 is already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the www.irctc.co.in website.

For detailed timings and stoppages of special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

