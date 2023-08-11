Pune: Murder Of Hinjawadi Engineer Solved; College Rival Stoned Victim To Death

Pune: Murder Of Hinjawadi Engineer Solved; College Rival Stones Victim To Death | Picture for representation

Pune's Rural Police have made a significant breakthrough in solving the murder case of a young computer engineer from Hinjawadi's IT hub. The victim, Saurabh Nandlal Patil, was stoned to death by a college batchmate as a fallout of their long-standing rivalry.

The detained individual, identified as Mayur Sandeep Dalvi from Kopargaon in District Ahmednagar, is now in custody in connection with this case. The victim, Saurabh Nandlal Patil, 23 years old, worked as a computer engineer at an IT firm in Hinjawadi. His lifeless body was discovered in a wooded area under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department in Sandbhorwadi, along the Pune-Nashik highway on August 5. Saurabh was reported missing by his family on July 28, prompting a subsequent investigation.

The strategic oversight of Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Additional Superintendent Mitesh Ghatte, and Sub Divisional Officer Sudarshan Patil played a crucial role in unraveling the layers of this crime. The case was meticulously pursued by a team led by Police Inspector Avinash Shilimkar of the Local Crime Investigation Branch and Police Inspector Rajkumar Kendra from Khed Police Station. The initial stages of the investigation were veiled in mystery, with the motive behind Saurabh's murder remaining unclear. The remote crime scene location posed a challenge, yielding only minimal clues for law enforcement.

College rivalry leads to murder

The course of the investigation took a decisive turn when it was revealed that both Saurabh and the accused, Mayur, were former classmates at a college in Kopargaon. An argument between them during that time over a trivial matter had created tension. A subsequent clash further aggravated the situation between the two. Pursuing a lead, the police apprehended Mayur under suspicion.

Following rigorous interrogation, Mayur confessed to the heinous crime. He admitted to approaching Saurabh, using a knife to end his life, and delivering a fatal blow with a stone. The investigation also revealed that Mayur had callously disposed of Saurabh's body in the Forest Department area of Sandbhorwadi, in an attempt to cover up his reprehensible act.

