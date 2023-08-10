Pune NCP City President Prashant Jagtap Visits Manipur

Imphal, Aug 10 (ANI): Women belonging to the Meira Paibis (a group representing Meitei Society) hold torches as they stage a demonstration demanding restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur, on Wednesday. | ANI

Pune NCP City President, Prashant Jagtap, and Youth National President, Dheeraj Sharma, engaged with journalists at the Press Club of Manipur following their visit to various areas in Manipur to assess the extent of damage caused by recent incidents.

Expressing his observations, Prashant Jagtap conveyed, "The people of Manipur are currently living in dire conditions. Houses are in shambles, vehicles have been set ablaze, and extensive property damage has occurred. The affected population lacks adequate clothing, medicines, and essential supplies. Sadly, there seems to be no ray of hope from the government. The NCP delegation engaged with local residents to extend support during this challenging period. Despite the government's lack of response on rehabilitation and compensation for these citizens, we, as the NCP, will take action. Furthermore, we will soon dispatch essential supplies to the camps in Manipur on behalf of the NCP."

During the visit, they had the opportunity to interact with children, women, and young individuals who were understandably anxious. To mark the upcoming Independence Day, chocolates, food, and the national flag were distributed, fostering a sense of unity and patriotism in the midst of these challenging times.

