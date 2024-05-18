Jalgaon District's Voter Turnout Surge Celebrated as Collective Achievement |

The Jalgaon District Collector and Election Officer, Ayush Prasad on Friday expressed gratitude towards the collective effort that led to an increase in voter turnout in Jalgaon district in the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking at a felicitation program held at Samajkalyan Bhawan in Jalgaon, he said that the role played by various institutions, organisations, media, and residents in the SVEEP initiative aimed at boosting voter participation.

In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Raver Lok Sabha seat recorded 64.28 percent while Jalgaon Lok sabha seat recorded 58.47 per cent vote.

The felicitation program for various stakeholders was held on Friday evening at Samajkalyan Bhavan, acknowledged individuals, organisations, and media representatives who contributed to the SVEEP initiative.

Among the dignitaries present were Jalgaon Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pallavi Bhagwat, Assistant Commissioner Social Welfare Yogesh Patil, and District Information Officer Yuvraj Patil.

During the event, Collector Ayush Prasad expressed gratitude to all participants for their hard work and said that their collective effort has led to the notable increase in voter turnout in the district during the Lok Sabha elections.

He also noted that the administration's proactive approach in addressing declining voter turnout by conducting surveys, analysing reasons for voter apathy, and devising solution plans worked.

Prasad added that voter awareness campaigns and engagement initiatives involving various institutions and social organisations were instrumental in encouraging voter participation. Additionally, competitions were organised on polling days to further incentivize voters, resulting in the anticipated rise in voter turnout.

The Election Commission recognized the district's efforts in this regard, and certificates of appreciation were awarded to all participants. Prizes were also distributed to outstanding contestants who excelled in competitions held under the SVEEP initiative. Representatives from print and electronic media were honoured with certificates for their contributions.