Pune Municipal Elections: 2 Deputy Commissioners To Oversee Ward-Wise Voter List Preparation | Anand Chaini

After finalising the ward structure for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the civic administration has now begun the process of preparing ward-wise voter lists. The responsibility of dividing, finalising and submitting these lists to the election branch has been handed over to two Deputy Commissioners, Ravi Pawar and Nikhil More.

To ensure smooth and efficient election preparations, the PMC has also set up a dedicated Election Training Cell to train PMC employees in various aspects of election work. This includes preparing voter lists, designing polling stations, operating voting machines, handling nomination applications and managing result-related tasks.

The training cell will be headed by Additional District Collector and YASHADA Associate Professor Rajiv Nandkar, while Administrative Officer Sangeeta Kokate and Deputy Superintendent of the Municipal Training Academy Sanjay Kale will serve as assistant heads.

The city’s 41 wards have been distributed across 15 regional offices, with each Assistant Commissioner appointed as the nodal officer responsible for ensuring proper division and compilation of the voter lists.

For the upcoming municipal elections, around 5,000 polling stations are expected to be set up across the city.

As per the assigned responsibilities, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Pawar will oversee voter list preparation for 22 wards, numbers 1 to 12, 25, and 27 to 35, while Deputy Commissioner Nikhil More will handle 19 wards, numbers 13 to 24, 26, and 36 to 41.

Officials said the move aims to bring better coordination and efficiency to the voter list preparation process, ensuring accuracy ahead of the civic polls.