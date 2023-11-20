 Pune: MPDA To Be Invoked Against Machete Attack Accused; To Be Shifted To Nagpur Jail
Pune: MPDA To Be Invoked Against Machete Attack Accused; To Be Shifted To Nagpur Jail

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Pune Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar has directed the implementation of the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1981 (MPDA) against Shantanu Laxman Jadhav, a 20-year-old man who attacked his female friend with a sickle after she repeatedly rejected his advances in June. 

Following Jadhav's arrest by Vishrambaug police for attempted murder, he was granted bail after two months. However, his post-bail conduct showed no improvement. Three serious crimes, including attempted murder, molestation, and illegal weapon possession, recorded against him in the past five years.

A proposal recommending action under the MPDA was prepared by Vishrambaug Police Station and Senior Inspector Anandrao Khobare of the Crime Prevention Branch. Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar recently sanctioned this proposal, directing that Jadhav be lodged in Nagpur Jail for one year. This decision aligns with Commissioner Ritesh Kumar's ongoing efforts, having initiated MPDA action against 60 gangsters in the city since assuming the role of Police Commissioner.

