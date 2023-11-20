Pune: After PMC's Warning, Green Nets Installed At Swargate Multimodal Hub Site; See Pics | Anand Chaini

Green nets have been installed at the Swargate multimodal hub construction site as a precautionary measure to mitigate air pollution in Pune. This decision follows the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) environmental department issuing a deadline to Pune Metro in response to the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the city.

Mangesh Dighe, the environment officer at PMC, previously highlighted that aligning with the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines, the civic body instructed all establishments, including the Maha-Metro, to adopt measures such as using water sprinklers and installing green nets at construction sites to tackle dust dispersion issues.

PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar emphasised the urgency, stressing that preventive measures should be implemented by Maha-Metro within three days of receiving the notice. Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe may result in PMC issuing a stop-work order.

The Pune Metro project is being executed by Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). At the Swargate site, Maha-Metro has installed a concrete mix plant for the construction of a multimodal hub and the plant is generating dust. So, PMC has instructed to install 25-foot sheets and green nets at the site to cover the site and control dust particles.

