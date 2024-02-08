 Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar's Former Bodyguard Brandishes Pistol, Threatens Biker & Pillion Rider In Hadapsar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MLA Rohit Pawar's Former Bodyguard Brandishes Pistol, Threatens Biker & Pillion Rider In Hadapsar

Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar's Former Bodyguard Brandishes Pistol, Threatens Biker & Pillion Rider In Hadapsar

Pratap Takke served as a private security guard for MLA Rohit Pawar from June 2023 to December 2023

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar's Former Bodyguard Brandishes Pistol, Threatens Biker In Hadapsar | Representative image

Former bodyguard of Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, Pratap Dharma Takke, allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened a biker and pillion rider in the Hadapsar area of Pune over a minor dispute on Wednesday evening. The incident prompted a case to be registered at the Hadapsar Police Station.

According to the police, the complainant, Saurabh Tanaji Kale (27), a resident of Hadapsar, lodged the complaint against the accused, Takke (39), who resides in Katraj.

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of the Hadapsar Police Station provided details of the incident, stating that Takke was travelling from Malwadi around 7pm on Wednesday when a minor argument ensued with a biker and pillion rider over lane cutting. Subsequently, Takke allegedly pointed his pistol at them, issuing threats.

Read Also
EVM Theft in Pune's Saswad: Election Commission Directs Suspension Of Tahsildar, 2 Others
article-image

A case has been registered against Takke under Sections 352, 506(2), and 504 of the Arms Act. He has been detained, and the police have recovered a 7.65 mm foreign-made pistol along with seven live cartridges from him.

The Hadapsar Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Takke served as a private security guard for MLA Rohit Pawar from June 2023 to December 2023.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Truck Driven By 15-Year-Old Uncle
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal

Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal

Pune: Business Analyst Pratik Jain's Book On Cyber Laws Earns Wide Acclaim

Pune: Business Analyst Pratik Jain's Book On Cyber Laws Earns Wide Acclaim

Nashik: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Visit City On February 10 - Here's All You Need To Know

Nashik: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Visit City On February 10 - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Addresses Dharma Sabha

Pune: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Addresses Dharma Sabha

Pune: Lalit Kala Kendra Alumni Unite In Support Amidst Controversy, Say 'HoD, Students Real Victim'

Pune: Lalit Kala Kendra Alumni Unite In Support Amidst Controversy, Say 'HoD, Students Real Victim'