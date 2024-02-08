Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar's Former Bodyguard Brandishes Pistol, Threatens Biker & Pillion Rider In Hadapsar

Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar's Former Bodyguard Brandishes Pistol, Threatens Biker In Hadapsar | Representative image

Former bodyguard of Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, Pratap Dharma Takke, allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened a biker and pillion rider in the Hadapsar area of Pune over a minor dispute on Wednesday evening. The incident prompted a case to be registered at the Hadapsar Police Station.

According to the police, the complainant, Saurabh Tanaji Kale (27), a resident of Hadapsar, lodged the complaint against the accused, Takke (39), who resides in Katraj.

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of the Hadapsar Police Station provided details of the incident, stating that Takke was travelling from Malwadi around 7pm on Wednesday when a minor argument ensued with a biker and pillion rider over lane cutting. Subsequently, Takke allegedly pointed his pistol at them, issuing threats.

A case has been registered against Takke under Sections 352, 506(2), and 504 of the Arms Act. He has been detained, and the police have recovered a 7.65 mm foreign-made pistol along with seven live cartridges from him.

The Hadapsar Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Takke served as a private security guard for MLA Rohit Pawar from June 2023 to December 2023.