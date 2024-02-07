EVM Theft in Pune's Saswad: Election Commission Directs Suspension Of Tahsildar, 2 Others |

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the suspension of a Sub-Divisional Officer, Tahsildar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer following the theft of the control unit of an electronic voting machine (EVM) from the Tahsildar's office in Saswad, Pune.

Additionally, the ECI has instructed authorities to seek an explanation from the District Election Officer, Pune and the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Pune for failing to ensure security protocols.

The incident occurred on February 3, and CCTV footage of the theft has surfaced on social media.

Following the incident, Pune Rural Police registered a case of theft at Saswad Police Station against three unidentified individuals seen on the CCTV. A team was also constituted to nab the culprits.

"The incident occurred on midnight of Saturday-Sunday. A case has been registered at Saswad Police Station against three unidentified individuals for stealing some stationery and a control unit of EVM, a team has also been made to nab the accused," the Superintendent of Police Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.