'I Will Expose RSS Hypocrisy': Journalist Nikhil Wagle After BJP's Sunil Deodhar Files Complaint In Pune Over Former's Tweet Against PM Modi, LK Advani | File Photos

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Deodhar filed a complaint against senior journalist Nikhil Wagle at Pune's Vishrambaug Police Station on Tuesday over his post on X (formerly Twitter) targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader LK Advani.

In a statement on X, Deodhar wrote, "Filed a Police Complaint at Vishrambaug Police Station #Pune demanding strict action against @waglenikhil who made derogatory remarks against our country's highest offices Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn Murmu Ji, PM @narendramodi Ji & Bharat Ratna #LKAdvani Ji."

ACP Vasant Kunwar… pic.twitter.com/DPVANpxF0p — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) February 6, 2024

Deodhar emphasised, "Individuals who identify themselves as journalists do not uphold the values of the Constitution, democracy, and law. They consistently attempt to sow discord in society. Wagle's Twitter post regarding LK Advani's Bharat Ratna is extremely insulting and intolerable. By referring to Advani as a rioter and tagging the Prime Minister, Wagle implicitly labels the Prime Minister as a rioter as well."

"Since the Bharat Ratna is conferred by the President, Wagle has also insulted the President. Using offensive language against individuals occupying the highest positions in a democratic society is a criminal offense, hence I have lodged a complaint with the police. The police will take necessary action," he added.

In response, Wagle stated that the complaint filed against him "lacks substance" and is an attempt to obstruct an upcoming meeting in Pune on February 9. "Even if I am arrested, the meeting will proceed as planned. My legal representative is Asim Sarode, and we intend to challenge these complaints through legal means," he added.

Wagle further claimed on X that Deodhar filed the complaint to secure candidacy from Pune for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I will fight out this case. BJP is afraid of the popularity of Nirbhay Bano movement, hence this personal attack," he wrote in a post.

"Thanks @Sunil_Deodhar. Now I will expose your (RSS) hypocrisy in a court of law," the senior journalist said in another post.

I will fight out this case. BJP is afraid of the popularity of Nirbhay Bano movement, hence this personal attack. https://t.co/5gYqW23V29 — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) February 6, 2024