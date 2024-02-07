Two, Including Girlfriend, Arrested In Connection With Death Of Pune-Based Businessman At Five-Star Hotel In Guwahati |

Assam Police arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with a case related to the death of a Pune-based businessman at a five-star hotel in Guwahati.

According to the reports, the arrested woman is alleged to have been in a relationship with the deceased person.

The deceased person was identified as Sandeep Suresh Kamble who was a businessman from Pune who deals in cars, diamonds and for business purposes used to travel around the country.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police of Guwahati, on Tuesday, said there was an incident of murder reported from Hotel Radisson Blu, Guwahati on Monday (February 5).

"The victim was from Pune, Maharashtra and he is a diamond dealer who also deals in second-hand cars. We investigated the matter and concluded that there are two accused involved, including one who is the victim's girlfriend from Kolkata. The other one is the woman's boyfriend. The girl's name is Anjali Shaw and she was friends with this victim. But later on there were some issues between them because of which the girl cut off all the relationship with the victim," Borah said.

The officer said the victim became aggressive and kept pursuing the girl, who had an affair with a boy called Vikash Shaw.

"Yesterday all three arrived at the hotel. Anjali came with the victim. Finally, at around 2.30 pm, there was a scuffle between Vikash and the victim and as planned, they wanted to get the victim's mobile where photographs of intimate moments of Anjali as well as the victim. They managed to get the mobile, but in the process, the victim sustained severe injuries and died. Police arrested both culprits and they are in our custody. Further investigation will throw light on other facts," Borah said.

The arrested persons-Anjali Shaw (25 years old) and Vikash Kumar Shaw (23 years old)-hail from of Howrah district of West Bengal.

According to Guwahati city police, on February 5 evening, information was received from the management of Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati that a telephone call was received at the reception that the guest at Room No 922 might be sick and that someone should check on him.

Immediately, the management rushed to the room and found the guest Sandeep Suresh Kamble lying in a pool of blood. On receipt of this information, DCP West Guwahati along with ADCP West, ACP Jalukbari and IC Jalukbari OP along with their teams reached the place of occurrence. The person was already dead and there were blood stains all around the room. Immediately, the information was recorded and the investigation was started.

Subsequently, an FIR has also been received from Vishal Kamble, brother of the victim on Tuesday and a case was registered in Jalukbari in the police station.

Guwahati city police said that, on receipt of the information about the suspected murder, forensic teams from FSL, Guwahati and fingerprint experts from CID were requisitioned and an investigation was launched.

The details of the victim were taken from the records of Radisson Blu Hotel and it was found that he had checked in at the hotel around 12:50 pm on Monday along with a lady named Anjali Shaw (25). The details of the woman were found along with her photo ID.

CCTV footage showed lady leaving along with one more person

On examination of the CCTV footage of the hotel, it was found that the lady had left the room along with another person around 2.45 pm. When the movement of this third person was tracked in the CCTV footage, it was found that he too was lodged in the same hotel at Room No 1024.

On searching the details it was found that he was Vikash Kumar Shaw (23 years old), a resident of -12/6 Hrishikesh Ghosh Lane, Saikia, Howrah, PS-Golabari, Dist-Howrah (West Bengal).

The details along with photos of these 2 suspected persons were immediately circulated among the local police personnel for interception.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police of Guwahati said that, further, on checking their names at LGBI Airport, it was found that both of them had booked a ticket to Kolkata by Indigo Flight No 6E 6664 and their time of departure was 09:15 PM.

The mobile phone number from which the telephone call came to the Hotel Reception was found to be belonging to the suspected person Vikash Kumar Shaw.

Based on the information gathered about the suspected persons, a police naka was set up at the Borjhar Police Outpost area along the roads leading to the airport and both the suspected persons were caught by teams from Borjhar Police Outpost led by SI Sanjib Handique at 05:42 PM on their way to the airport.

Both the suspects were thoroughly interrogated by police and they confessed to the commission of the crime, said the police.