Shocking! EVM Machine Stolen From Saswad In Pune; CCTV Footage Emerges

With the Lok Sabha Elections just months away, a shocking incident has unfolded in Pune. Three unidentified individuals stole an electronic voting machine (EVM) from the Tahsildar's office in Saswad on Monday night. Police obtained CCTV footage confirming the theft.

A case has been filed against the culprits, and efforts to locate them are underway. The Pune Rural SP has deployed a team to various locations to apprehend the suspects.

Pune Rural Police Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh stated, "A case was lodged late last night at Saswad Police Station. Out of the 40 EVM machines stored, only one, a demo unit, was stolen by the unknown perpetrators. The rest remain secure. Our team is diligently pursuing the investigation."