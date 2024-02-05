Pune: Another Woman Found Murdered In Lodge In District, CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Days after a techie was shot at a lodge in Pune, a woman was found murdered at a lodge on Cinema Road in the central market of Baramati city, an official said on Monday.

The police have identified the victim as Rekha Vinod Bhosale, 36 years old, and a resident of Sonwadi in Daund.

Her husband, Vinod Bhosle, who had checked in with her, is suspected to have fled the scene after the murder. Local sources report that the police have initiated a preliminary investigation, with Police Inspector Dinesh Taide leading the case.

The police suspect a family dispute as the potential motive behind the gruesome murder. The police have taken the body of the deceased woman to the hospital for a thorough autopsy.

#Pune: Woman Found Murdered in Lodge in Baramati, CCTV Footage Surfaces Showing Suspect Leaving the Scene#PuneNews #Baramati pic.twitter.com/aMTX0UUyK6 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 5, 2024

Techie shot in January

On January 27, the dead body of Vandana Dwivedi (26), an engineer at Infosys, was found in a blood-soaked state with bullet marks by the lodge staff. The post-mortem report indicates five bullets hit the victim. Two days after her boyfriend Rishabh Nigam (30) was apprehended by Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly murdering Dwivedi.

Both Nigam and Dwivedi, natives of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, had been in a relationship since 2013, according to the official. While she secured employment at Infosys in Hinjawadi, Nigam remained in Lucknow.

Investigations hint at Nigam's perception that Dwivedi had been avoiding him lately. He had allegedly faced attacks by unidentified individuals, which he attributed to Dwivedi's influence. Additionally, he suspected Dwivedi of involvement with someone else. "The murder appears to stem from their strained relationship," concluded the official.