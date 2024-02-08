Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Truck Driven By 15-Year-Old Uncle | Representative Image

In a tragic incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet area, a 15-year-old accidentally started a truck and ran over his three-year-old niece, resulting in her death. The incident, which occurred on August 13 last year, prompted the filing of a case at the Ravet Police Station on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl’s father had parked his mini truck with the key in the ignition in front of his house at Ganeshnagar in Ravet. His younger brother attempted to operate the truck, inadvertently causing the vehicle to crash into the house and fatally injuring the girl.

Initially categorised as accidental death, the investigation revealed the cause of death and they booked the minor for the death of the child.

Rakesh Palande, Assistant Police Inspector at Ravet Police Station, stated, “We discovered that the minor operated the truck without possessing a valid license.”

Ravet police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 4(1) and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.