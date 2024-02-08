Who Is Suhas Diwase? Know All About New District Collector Of Pune |

The state government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Suhas Diwase as the new district collector of Pune, as part of a broader reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Suhas Diwase

Suhas Diwase, an IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre since 2009, previously held the position of commissioner of agriculture and later served as the chief executive officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Notably, he has also served as the district collector of Bhandara and held the position of chief of the Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA).

Diwase is perceived to have close ties with the deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar.

Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, who, in turn, has been transferred to the position of Commissioner at the Directorate of Sports and Youths Services in Maharashtra.

The recent administrative changes in Pune include the replacement of Saurabh Rao with Chandrashekhar Pulkundwar as the Pune divisional commissioner, marking a series of senior bureaucratic transfers in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This comes after, Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr was transferred as the new director general home guards and was replaced by IPS Amitesh Kumar who was Nagpur CP.