Pune: MIT's Two-Day Cultural Fiesta Comes To An End

MIT Sanskrutik Sandhya, a two-day cultural extravaganza, organised by Vishva Shanti Kendra (Alandi) and MAEER'S MIT at Vishwashanti Gurukul in Loni Kalbhor, drew to a melodious close with a captivating performance by Pandit Upendra Bhat.

MIT-WPU Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Mrs Usha Vishwanath Karad, MAEER'S MIT Chairman Mangesh Karad, Prof Jyoti Karad Dhakane, Prof Swati Karad Chate, Dr Suchitra Karad Nagre, Prof Sunita Mangesh Karad, and Former Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) Dr SN Pathan were among the notable attendees.

Following the cultural evening held on December 31, a symbolic yajna took place at midnight. The ritual represented sacrifices made to overcome vices such as anger, greed, and infatuation, with hopes for a joyous and peaceful 2024.

Additionally, plans were unveiled during the event to establish a Gautam Buddha Vishwashanti Vihar and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Humanity Bhavan in Bhima Koregaon.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad urged everyone to strive for a peaceful life by shedding their faults, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Gautam Buddha and Sant Dnyaneshwar. He emphasised the importance of embracing Indian culture to lead fulfilling lives and called for nurturing self-reliance and self-respect among today's youth to foster a genuine sense of Indian identity.

Furthermore, Karad encouraged the younger generation to embrace both Indian and Western music, highlighting music's role in creating a melodious and spiritually enriching life. He stressed the transformative power of knowledge, karma, and devotion, advocating for the learning of music to experience the divine and tranquility.