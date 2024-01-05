Pune: MIT-WPU Opens Admissions For 2024 Academic Year; Click Here To Know Details

Pune: MIT WPU And ICAI Join Hands To Augment Accounting And Finance Education |

Pune-based MIT World Peace University has announced the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024.

Students can apply for a wide range of industry-relevant programmes that will begin in the forthcoming year. Interested applicants are suggested to apply through the official web page of the university.

Best known for its modern-day infrastructure and research facilities, MIT-WPU offers a wide variety of programmes including 89 undergraduate programmes, 60 postgraduate programmes, 26 PhD programmes, and 3 diploma programmes. The university also offers scholarships worth 50 crores of rupees.

Dr Prakash Mainkar, Director, Admissions of MIT WPU said, “At MIT-WPU, we believe in fostering not just academic brilliance but also in providing a platform for holistic development. Our programmes are meticulously crafted to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's dynamic and competitive landscape.”

"The institution has a remarkable track record of successful campus placements through 1600+ recruiters, with students securing positions in sectors like FMCG, Banking, Automobile, Telecom, EdTech, and beyond, with the highest recorded salary package of 51.4 lakhs," he added.

Entrance exams

The majority of MIT-WPU's courses have entrance exams administered by the institution through the MIT-WPU CET, an entrance test created especially for UG and PG degrees. Additionally, the institution accepts national-level entrance tests like JEE Main, MHT CET, PERA CET, CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, GMAT, and NEET-UG as valid qualifiers for admission to relevant BTech, MBA, and Pharmacy programmes.

To streamline the admissions process, MIT-WPU has introduced an online application system. Prospective students can apply from anywhere globally using the following link: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in. The university provides comprehensive instructions and resources to guide applicants through the process, including information on eligibility requirements, required documents, and deadlines. The admissions team is readily available to address any queries or concerns.