Pune: MIT-ADT Hosts ELT Summit 2023 |

The ELT Summit 2023, a virtual international conference, jointly organised by MIT Art, Design and Technology University in Pune and the International Society for Educational Leadership (ISEL), concluded successfully. Over two days, educators, scholars, and experts from the USA, Australia, Canada, the UK, India, and various other countries came together to explore diverse aspects of English language teaching and learning.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, the Executive President and Vice-Chancellor of MIT ADT University, extended his best wishes for the conference, highlighting the pivotal role of the English language and literature in shaping harmonious personalities and nurturing a visionary outlook toward society and the nation.

The plenary sessions featured key speakers such as Dr Robert Filback (USA), Dr Judith Hanks (UK), Dr Catherine Akersow (Canada), Dr Brenda Mujeta (USA), Marsha Jing-Ji Lia (UK), Dr Mousumi Guha Banerjee (India), and others. The conference included over 100 research paper presentations, parallel paper sessions, panel discussions, and networking sessions.

Dr Atul Patil, the Coordinator of ELT Summit 2023, highlighted how literature and language have the power to transcend boundaries and create connections between communities. Participants gained valuable insights as eminent dignitaries shared their knowledge and perspectives.

The conference's success was evident in the active engagement of attendees from across the globe. Through the collaboration between ISEL and MIT-ADT University, this event exemplified global cooperation in advancing English language teaching and learning.