 Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Injured Girl From 40-Foot Water Tank Near NIBM Road
Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Injured Girl From 40-Foot Water Tank Near NIBM Road

Upon arrival, the firefighters inspected the scene and discovered three large empty water tanks in the open area. In one of these tanks, approximately 40 feet deep, the injured girl was found.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Fire brigade officials rescued a girl who fell into an empty 40-foot water tank near NIBM Road, Dorabjee's Mall on Monday.

The girl fell into the tank at around 09:25 pm. The Kondhwa Khurd fire brigade, led by Officer Kailas Shinde, promptly responded. Upon arrival, the firefighters inspected the scene and discovered three large empty water tanks in the open area. In one of these tanks, approximately 40 feet deep, the injured girl was found.

Firefighters descended into the tank

Shinde and firefighter Aniket Gogawle descended into the tank using safety gear to rescue the injured girl. After securing her in a net, they safely lifted her out with the assistance of their team.

The victim, with injuries to her legs and head, received prompt medical attention and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance. The rescue operation took approximately an hour and involved the efforts of multiple firefighters from Kondhwa Khurd, demonstrating their dedication and efficiency.

