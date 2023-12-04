Pune: Long-Term Live-In Relationship Ends On Sour Note, Woman Reports Stalking, Molestation By Ex-Partner | Representational Image

A long-standing live-in relationship turned sore when a 26-year-old software engineer reported her partner to the police, accusing him of stalking and molestation following her refusal to marry him.

The Yerwada police registered a case of molestation, stalking, and obscenity based on the woman's complaint against her 28-year-old former partner, Manish Dnyaneshwar Tekale, a resident of Moshi.

Victim sought separation after nine-year live-in relationship

The victim and the accused had known each other since their college days, both pursuing engineering and working at the same place. Their parents were aware of their nine-year live-in relationship. However, as their differences escalated, they decided to part ways. While the victim sought separation, Tekale insisted on marriage, leading to further discord.

In May, the situation worsened, prompting the woman to approach her aunt's house in Yerawada for refuge. She filed a police complaint, detailing allegations of stalking and receiving obscene messages from Tekale on her mobile phone. Sub-inspector Dattatray Nangre, the investigating officer, stated that Tekale is currently evading arrest but assured that he will be apprehended soon.