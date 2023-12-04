Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To Charholi |

In response to numerous requests by residents due to the deteriorating condition of the road, a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was conducted at the hands of Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre for the road work leading from Dhanori crematorium to Charholi.

The road, serving as a crucial route to Charholi, Alandi, Markal, and other areas, is set to undergo asphalt work, promising relief to the residents. Sunil Tingre's brother Nitin Tingre, Mauli Khandve, and Moreshwar Chandre, dignitaries and residents of Dhanori village, marked the occasion with their presence.