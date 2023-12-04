 Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To Charholi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To Charholi

Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To Charholi

The road, serving as a crucial route to Charholi, Alandi, Markal, and other areas, is set to undergo asphalt work, promising relief to the residents.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To Charholi |

In response to numerous requests by residents due to the deteriorating condition of the road, a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was conducted at the hands of Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre for the road work leading from Dhanori crematorium to Charholi.

The road, serving as a crucial route to Charholi, Alandi, Markal, and other areas, is set to undergo asphalt work, promising relief to the residents. Sunil Tingre's brother Nitin Tingre, Mauli Khandve, and Moreshwar Chandre, dignitaries and residents of Dhanori village, marked the occasion with their presence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri Chinchwad: Luxury Buses Barred From Major Pickup Points, 5 Fixed Spots Designated

Pimpri Chinchwad: Luxury Buses Barred From Major Pickup Points, 5 Fixed Spots Designated

Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To...

Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To...

Tragic Collision On Pune-Nashik Highway Claims Lives Of Four Warkaris

Tragic Collision On Pune-Nashik Highway Claims Lives Of Four Warkaris

Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested

Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested

Pune: Viman Nagar Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Wife

Pune: Viman Nagar Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Wife