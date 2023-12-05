VIDEOS: Wassup Flea Returns To Pune; Check Dates, Tickets And Venue Details Here |

As December unveils its enchanting festivities, it ushers in a myriad of experiences, from vibrant flea markets to captivating music shows, inviting us all to revel in the culmination of the year. In just 4 days, Punekars will be treated to an eagerly awaited event—Wassup Flea Pune, a celebration for every foodie and thrifter alike. This extravaganza, featuring a delightful array of food, dance, decor items, and exquisite jewelry, will unfold at Mayfield Ivy Garden, Baner, from 12-11 pm on December 9-10.

Anticipation builds as early bird tickets, starting at Rs 125, offer an exclusive entry to this lively affair. For those seeking a group experience, the Group of 4 Pass is available for Rs 450.

Whether securing tickets online or purchasing them at the venue, mark your calendar and partake in this exhilarating weekend celebration. Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, making Wassup Flea Pune a memorable highlight as we bid farewell to the year.

Watch the videos of the previous fleas here: