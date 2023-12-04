PHOTOS: 10 Reasons Why You Owe Them Olympian Circus Date In Pune

By: Anand Chaini | December 04, 2023

International Flair: Olympian Circus showcases artists from Mexico, Uzbekistan, and Russia

Circuses have a nostalgic charm that can evoke childhood memories, creating a sense of nostalgia and warmth

This 2-hour extravaganza promises breathtaking performances

It has fireproof tent, 1200 seats, varied ticket prices, free entry for children under three

You will get to experience russian roller balance, ring acrobatics, comic juggling, and more

This fun event shows daily at 4 PM and 7 PM, extra 1 PM on weekends at Shinde Maidan, behind Fun Time Theater on Sinhagad Road

Affordable fun: varied ticket prices, free entry for children under three, and ample parking

The show includes a dazzling array of acts such as Russian roller balance, ring acrobatics, comic juggling, Hula Hoops

A circus date offers a distinctive and memorable experience that stands out from typical date nights

