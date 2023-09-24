Pune: Missing Teen's Body Found Near Khambatki Tunnel; Police Suspect Accidental Death | Representative Photo

Two days after discovering the body of an 18-year-old youth from Bavdhan near the Khambatki Tunnel in Satara, the police have stated that the death appears to be accidental. The deceased, identified as Dhruv Swapnil Sonawane from Jalgaon district, had been missing since September 17.

The Hinjewadi Police Station had received a report from the family regarding Dhruv's disappearance, and efforts were made to locate him, including reviewing CCTV footage that showed him leaving home on a motorcycle.

Satara Police have informed that the preliminary investigations suggest that Dhruv may have died in an accident. The motorcycle he had been riding was found in a damaged condition, and the autopsy report listed injuries as the cause of death.

Left home on September 17

The police were alerted to the body's presence by individuals cutting grass in the area, who detected a foul smell near the tunnel. Subsequently, a police team discovered the body in the nearby bushes.

"Amalner is the native village of the family of the victim. While Dhruv's parents and grandmother were away in their native village, Dhruv was home alone in Bavdhan. His father last contacted him on Sunday (September 17) and realised that Dhruv was not at home. CCTV footage showed Dhruv leaving the society around 1 pm on Saturday (September 16). Unable to reach him, a missing complaint was filed at the Hinjewadi police station. His family and friends initiated a search for him, but his whereabouts remained unknown," informed a police official.