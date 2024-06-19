Pune Metro's Average Daily Ridership Hits 90,000 | Anand Chaini

After the inauguration of the route from Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 this year, the number of passengers has continuously increased. In June 2024, the daily ridership crossed 90,000, with an average of 93,198 passengers travelling by metro daily and generating an average income of ₹14,73,648.

The response of Pune residents to the metro is encouraging, as it helps to reduce vehicular congestion and pollution in the city.

Currently, out of the 33.2 km route of Pune Metro, 29.58 km has been completed, and work on the remaining 3.62 km is progressing rapidly. This remaining section is expected to be opened to passengers within the next two to three months.

Stations with an average of more than 5,000 passengers per day include Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station, Pune Railway Metro Station, Ramwadi Metro Station, Vanaz Metro Station, Pune Municipal Corporation Metro Station, and Nal Stop Metro Station.

Regarding the distribution of passengers, on the Purple Line (Line 1) from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station, 22,097 passengers travelled daily in June. On the Aqua Line (Line 2) from Vanaz Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station, the daily ridership was 47,567.

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director, Maha Metro, said, "In June, the average number of metro passengers has reached more than 90,000. This is a very positive change in the public transport system of Pune city, and the public transport network is getting stronger."