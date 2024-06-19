 Pune Metro's Average Daily Ridership Hits 90,000
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro's Average Daily Ridership Hits 90,000

Pune Metro's Average Daily Ridership Hits 90,000

The response of Pune residents to the metro is encouraging, as it helps to reduce vehicular congestion and pollution in the city

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro's Average Daily Ridership Hits 90,000 | Anand Chaini

After the inauguration of the route from Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 this year, the number of passengers has continuously increased. In June 2024, the daily ridership crossed 90,000, with an average of 93,198 passengers travelling by metro daily and generating an average income of ₹14,73,648.

The response of Pune residents to the metro is encouraging, as it helps to reduce vehicular congestion and pollution in the city.

Read Also
Pune Accident: Man Loses Balance While Riding Bike, Gets Run Over By Mercedes Car; CCTV Footage...
article-image

Currently, out of the 33.2 km route of Pune Metro, 29.58 km has been completed, and work on the remaining 3.62 km is progressing rapidly. This remaining section is expected to be opened to passengers within the next two to three months.

Stations with an average of more than 5,000 passengers per day include Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station, Pune Railway Metro Station, Ramwadi Metro Station, Vanaz Metro Station, Pune Municipal Corporation Metro Station, and Nal Stop Metro Station.

Regarding the distribution of passengers, on the Purple Line (Line 1) from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station, 22,097 passengers travelled daily in June. On the Aqua Line (Line 2) from Vanaz Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station, the daily ridership was 47,567.

Read Also
Pune Dams at Critical Low as Monsoon Fails to Deliver; Sharad Pawar Seeks Meeting With Shinde To...
article-image

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director, Maha Metro, said, "In June, the average number of metro passengers has reached more than 90,000. This is a very positive change in the public transport system of Pune city, and the public transport network is getting stronger."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Collector Jalaj Sharma Urges Teacher Voters to Exercise Voting Rights; Polling on June 26

Nashik: Collector Jalaj Sharma Urges Teacher Voters to Exercise Voting Rights; Polling on June 26

Nashik: Akanksha Vyavhare Wins Two Gold at Khelo India Women's League

Nashik: Akanksha Vyavhare Wins Two Gold at Khelo India Women's League

Aundh Residents Living In Fear Following Fatal Attack On 77-Year-Old Man: 'People Have Stopped Going...

Aundh Residents Living In Fear Following Fatal Attack On 77-Year-Old Man: 'People Have Stopped Going...

Nashik: Key Suspect in ₹4.92 Crore Gold Heist and Murder Case Apprehended After Dramatic Chase

Nashik: Key Suspect in ₹4.92 Crore Gold Heist and Murder Case Apprehended After Dramatic Chase

Nashik: Schools Defy Government Directive, Ring Bells at 7 AM Despite New Timings

Nashik: Schools Defy Government Directive, Ring Bells at 7 AM Despite New Timings