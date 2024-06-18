Pune Accident: Man Loses Balance While Riding Bike, Gets Run Over By Mercedes Car; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Man died as Mercedes run over him after he lost balance and fell from his bike while riding in Pune | FPJ

In a freak accident that turned fatal, a 41-year-old man died as he was run over by a Mercedes car after losing balance while he was riding his bike. The incident took place near the golf course at Yerwada on Tuesday (June 18) at around 3pm.

According to the sources from the RTO office, the Marcedes car is allegedly owned by the Serum Institute of India (SII), company that manufactured Covid vaccine.

FPJ Pune has also accessed the CCTV footage of the accident.

Deceased moterbike lost control

Local CCTV footage showed Chavan's motorbike losing balance and falling on the road, and before he could react, the Mercedes, coming from behind, ran over him, before halting. The luxury car sported a sticker of the Serum Institute of India, 'Vaccine Manufacturer, Essential Services' on its windshield, but it was not clear who was at the wheel.

The deceased has been identified as Kedar Chavan, resident of Padmavathi in Swargate. The deceased worked as a courier service. He was going towards Pune Airport for a parcel booking from Swargate when the accident took place.

He was lone earning member of the family

According to the relatives of the victim, Chavan was the sole earning member of the family after his parents passed away at a young age. He lived with his family consisting of two brothers and three sisters. His family was entirely dependent on his income for their livelihood.

Despite the responsibilities he carried, Chavan remained unmarried, prioritising the support and well-being of his siblings. His sisters are married, and he took on the responsibility of providing for them as well. Chavan's untimely demise has left his family devastated, grappling with the loss of their main source of support and income.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Mercedes Benz was traveling at an excessive speed, leaving Chavan with no time to react. The impact was severe, and despite prompt emergency services, Chavan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.