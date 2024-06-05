 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Report Confirms Mother's Blood Samples Used As Replacement; Teen's Remand Extended Till June 12
The court extended the custody of the doctors and the hospital employee until June 7, while extending the police custody of the teen's parents until June 10

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that blood samples of the mother were used to replace those of the 17-year-old involved in the Porsche crash, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, police informed the sessions court on Wednesday.

Two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital were arrested last month for allegedly replacing the minor's blood samples following the accident on May 19 to show that he was not drunk at the time.

The teen's mother was arrested on conspiracy charges on June 1. Police on Wednesday produced the parents of the minor, the two doctors, and the hospital employee before the court after their police custody expired. The court extended the custody of the doctors and the hospital employee until June 7, while extending the police custody of the teen's parents until June 10.

Police also filed an application before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking a 14-day extension of the remand for the 17-year-old, who is currently held at an observation home. His remand ended on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the JJB extended his custody till June 12.

