 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Raghvendra Mankar Wins By Biggest Margin Of 26,497 Votes, Khandu Londhe By Narrowest Margin Of 55 Votes
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Raghvendra Mankar Wins By Biggest Margin Of 26,497 Votes, Khandu Londhe By Narrowest Margin Of 55 Votes

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Raghvendra Mankar Wins By Biggest Margin Of 26,497 Votes, Khandu Londhe By Narrowest Margin Of 55 Votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday trounced the opposition, including the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (BJP), by winning a decisive mandate in Pune. According to the results declared, the BJP secured 119 seats, while the Congress, NCP, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 15, 27, 3, and 1 seats, respectively

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Raghvendra Mankar Wins By Biggest Margin Of 26,497 Votes, Khandu Londhe By Narrowest Margin Of 55 Votes | Anand Chaini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday trounced the opposition, including the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (BJP), by winning a decisive mandate in Pune.

According to the results declared, the BJP secured 119 seats, while the Congress, NCP, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 15, 27, 3, and 1 seats, respectively.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress’s 15 Winning Candidates
article-image

Candidates with the biggest victory margins:

1. Raghvendra Mankar (BJP) - 26,497 (Ward No. 25B Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai)

FPJ Shorts
'We Are Slowly Being Poisoned': Indian Chess Star Vidit Gujrathi Slams Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality
'We Are Slowly Being Poisoned': Indian Chess Star Vidit Gujrathi Slams Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Vijay 'Sir' Ubale, AIMIM's Hindu Candidate, Scripts Historic Win In Govandi's Ward No 140
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Vijay 'Sir' Ubale, AIMIM's Hindu Candidate, Scripts Historic Win In Govandi's Ward No 140
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Spots To Cheer Your Runner Friends & Family; Which Locations To AVOID!
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Spots To Cheer Your Runner Friends & Family; Which Locations To AVOID!
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

2. Bharatbhushan Barate (BJP) - 25,027 (Ward No. 32B Warje-Popular Nagar)

3. Ratnamala Satav (BJP) - 23,136 (Ward No. 4B Kharadi-Wagholi)

4. Swarada Bapat (BJP) - 22,681 (Ward No. 25C Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai)

5. Narayan Galande (BJP) - 21,089 (Ward No. 5A Kalyani Nagar-Wadgaon Sheri)

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: NCP's Amol Balwadkar Secures Late-Night Victory...
article-image

Candidates with the narrowest victory margins:

1. Khandu Londhe (BJP) - 55 (Ward No. 17A Ramtekdi-Malwadi-Vaiduwadi)

2. Vivek Yadav (BJP) - 62 (Ward No. 22D Kashewadi-Dice Plot)

3. Ravi Tingre (NCP) - 138 (Ward No. 2B Phulenagar-Nagpur Chawl)

4. Laxmi Andekar (NCP) - 141 (Ward No. 23C Raviwar Peth-Nana Peth)

5. Anjali Orse (NCP) - 216 (Ward No. 7B Gokhale Nagar-Wakdewadi)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: From Vasant More To Aba Bagul, Check Out Heavyweight...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: From Vasant More To Aba Bagul, Check Out Heavyweight...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Check Ward-Wise List Of Winners Here
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Check Ward-Wise List Of Winners Here
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Raghvendra Mankar Wins By Biggest Margin Of 26,497...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Raghvendra Mankar Wins By Biggest Margin Of 26,497...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress’s 15 Winning Candidates
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress’s 15 Winning Candidates
Pune Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: NCP's Amol Balwadkar Secures Late-Night Victory...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: NCP's Amol Balwadkar Secures Late-Night Victory...