Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Raghvendra Mankar Wins By Biggest Margin Of 26,497 Votes, Khandu Londhe By Narrowest Margin Of 55 Votes | Anand Chaini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday trounced the opposition, including the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (BJP), by winning a decisive mandate in Pune.

According to the results declared, the BJP secured 119 seats, while the Congress, NCP, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 15, 27, 3, and 1 seats, respectively.

Candidates with the biggest victory margins:

1. Raghvendra Mankar (BJP) - 26,497 (Ward No. 25B Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai)

2. Bharatbhushan Barate (BJP) - 25,027 (Ward No. 32B Warje-Popular Nagar)

3. Ratnamala Satav (BJP) - 23,136 (Ward No. 4B Kharadi-Wagholi)

4. Swarada Bapat (BJP) - 22,681 (Ward No. 25C Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai)

5. Narayan Galande (BJP) - 21,089 (Ward No. 5A Kalyani Nagar-Wadgaon Sheri)

Candidates with the narrowest victory margins:

1. Khandu Londhe (BJP) - 55 (Ward No. 17A Ramtekdi-Malwadi-Vaiduwadi)

2. Vivek Yadav (BJP) - 62 (Ward No. 22D Kashewadi-Dice Plot)

3. Ravi Tingre (NCP) - 138 (Ward No. 2B Phulenagar-Nagpur Chawl)

4. Laxmi Andekar (NCP) - 141 (Ward No. 23C Raviwar Peth-Nana Peth)

5. Anjali Orse (NCP) - 216 (Ward No. 7B Gokhale Nagar-Wakdewadi)