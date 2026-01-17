Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: From Vasant More To Aba Bagul, Check Out Heavyweight Leaders Who Lost | Facebook

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a massive victory in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections on Friday, defeating the opposition, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to the results declared, the BJP secured 119 seats, while the Congress, NCP, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 15, 27, 3, and 1 seats, respectively.

Amid this, several heavyweight leaders have suffered defeats in the polls. Here’s a look at who they are.

1. Aba Bagul - Bagul, who was in the Congress party earlier, won the PMC elections six times consecutively in the past. However, he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena just before the polls this year.

2. Subhash Jagtap - Jagtap, who is the Pune City Chief of the NCP, suffered defeat at the hands of newcomer Veena Ghosh of the BJP in Ward No. 36, Sahakarnagar-Padmavati.

3. Ashwini Kadam - Kadam, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from the Parvati constituency, was defeated by BJP's Shailaja Bhosale by 3,032 votes.

4. Abhijit Shivarkar - Shivarkar, former Congress corporator and son of former Congress minister Balasaheb Shivarkar, contested the polls on a BJP ticket. He lost to Prashant Jagtap, who had joined the Congress just ahead of the elections.

5. Avinash Bagwe - Bagwe, a former Congress corporator, lost by a narrow margin of 62 votes to Vivek Yadav of the BJP. This was one of the seats where the Congress had placed its highest expectations.

6. More family - Vasant More and his son Rupesh were contesting from Ward No. 38E (Balajinagar-Ambegaon-Katraj) and Ward No. 40D (Kondhwa Budruk-Yewalewadi) on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, respectively. They have both lost.

7. Rupali Thombre-Patil - Firebrand NCP leader Rupali Thombre-Patil lost in both the seats she contested. Thombre had contested from the ‘A’ seat of Ward No. 25 (Shaniwar Peth–Mahatma Phule Mandai) and the ‘B’ seat of Ward No. 26 (Ghorpadi Peth–Guruwar Peth–Samatabhoomi).

8. Dhangekar family - Shiv Sena Pune City Chief Ravindra Dhangekar’s wife Pratibha and his son Pranav both faced defeats. Pratibha lost to NCP candidate Sonali Andekar in Ward No. 23 (Ravivar Peth–Nana Peth), while Pranav was defeated by former BJP mayor Ganesh Bidkar in Ward No. 24 (Kasba Peth–Kamala Nehru Hospital–KEM Hospital).