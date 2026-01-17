Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress’s 15 Winning Candidates

The results of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, which were held on Thursday, were announced yesterday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trounced the opposition, including the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP, by winning a decisive mandate in Pune.
As per the results declared, the BJP bagged 119 seats, while the Congress, NCP, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 15, 27, 3 and 1 seats, respectively.
Meanwhile, out of the 15 wins for the Congress party in Pune, six are Muslim candidates. Interestingly, in the Muslim-majority Ward No. 19 (Kondhwa Khurd-Kausar Bagh), three Congress candidates won, while the remaining seat went to NCP-SP.
Following is the list of Congress’s winning Muslim candidates:
Ward No. 6 B (Yerawada-Gandhinagar): Saira Shaikh
Ward No. 13 B (Pune Station–Jai Jawan Nagar): Sumaiya Nadaf
Ward No. 19 A (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Bagh): Tasleem Shaikh
Ward No. 19 B (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Bagh): Asiya Maniyar
Ward No. 19 C (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Bagh): Kashif Sayyad
Ward No. 22 B (Kashewadi–Dice Plot): Rafiq Shaikh