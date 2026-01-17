 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress’s 15 Winning Candidates
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress's 15 Winning Candidates

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress’s 15 Winning Candidates

Interestingly, in the Muslim-majority Ward No. 19 (Kondhwa Khurd-Kausar Bagh), three Congress candidates won, while the remaining seat went to NCP-SP

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: 6 Muslims Among Congress’s 15 Winning Candidates | File Photo

The results of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, which were held on Thursday, were announced yesterday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trounced the opposition, including the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP, by winning a decisive mandate in Pune.

As per the results declared, the BJP bagged 119 seats, while the Congress, NCP, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 15, 27, 3 and 1 seats, respectively.

Meanwhile, out of the 15 wins for the Congress party in Pune, six are Muslim candidates. Interestingly, in the Muslim-majority Ward No. 19 (Kondhwa Khurd-Kausar Bagh), three Congress candidates won, while the remaining seat went to NCP-SP.

Following is the list of Congress’s winning Muslim candidates:

Ward No. 6 B (Yerawada-Gandhinagar): Saira Shaikh

Ward No. 13 B (Pune Station–Jai Jawan Nagar): Sumaiya Nadaf

Ward No. 19 A (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Bagh): Tasleem Shaikh

Ward No. 19 B (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Bagh): Asiya Maniyar

Ward No. 19 C (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Bagh): Kashif Sayyad

Ward No. 22 B (Kashewadi–Dice Plot): Rafiq Shaikh

