Pune Dams at Critical Low as Monsoon Fails to Deliver; Sharad Pawar Seeks Meeting With Shinde To Address Drought-Like Situation

Last year’s inadequate rainfall has led to a reduced water level in the Khadakwasla cluster dams, and this year's monsoon, though timely, has not brought substantial rains. As a result, the water levels in the dams supplying water to Pune have significantly decreased, with only 14 per cent of water storage currently available.

Officials are urging residents of Pune to use water sparingly to avoid severe shortages. Typically, the Ghats section and the dams receive good rainfall each year, but this season, heavy rains have yet to arrive. Adding to the concern, a break in the rains is expected this month and next.

At present, the Khadakwasla project dam chain, which is crucial for the city's water supply, holds only 4.71 TMC of water, representing a mere 14.01 percent of its capacity.

This comes despite recent heavy rains that caused widespread waterlogging in several areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting a meeting to address the drought-like situation in Purandar, Baramati, Indapur, and Daund tehsils of Pune district.

In a letter dated June 16 and shared on social media on Monday, Pawar highlighted issues with the implementation of irrigation schemes in these areas during his recent visits. Villagers also raised concerns and suggested measures to improve agriculture and drinking water supply. Pawar urged the CM to convene a meeting in Mumbai with deputy CMs and relevant ministers to find permanent solutions to the recurring drought in these regions.