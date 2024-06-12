Pune Rains: MNS Stages Boat Protest Over City’s Waterlogging Woes (PHOTOS) | Sourced

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) city unit staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) main building against the waterlogging woes across the city.

The party claimed, "Despite weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the civic body is not taking appropriate measures to solve the waterlogging issues. Due to heavy rains, the roads and intersections were flooded in many areas, water entered many houses, traffic jams were seen, and the signal system was shut down. The emergency management room in each of the offices was seen as nonfunctional and ineffective. The civic body does not hold any responsibility for the current situation of the city; they blame the contractor, but PMC must check whether the contractor has done their work properly."

The MNS workers carried placards condemning the civic body for its negligence while sitting in a boat. The protest was led by MNS city unit chief Sainath Babar. The party’s student wing office-bearer Sarang Saraf, along with other workers, was present at the protest.

Babar said, “The PMC has given the contractors the task to clean the stormwater drainage, but they fail to check whether the work has been done properly or not. The contractors, while cleaning the drainage line, leave the dirt and choked-up material outside these drains after cleaning them. They should dispose of the dirt immediately after cleaning, but it remains there forever and the same dirt gets inside the drains again due to vehicular movement. What sort of cleaning is this? The shabby work carried out by the PMC is reflected in the state of the city today. You can see flood-like situations in every area.”

The party demanded that the PMC should first prioritise the safety of citizens and take immediate action on the problems caused by rains.