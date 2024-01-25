Pune Metro Marks Green Milestone With Inauguration Of Solar Power Plant At Range Hill Depot |

The Solar Power Plant at Range Hill Depot was inaugurated on Thursday by the managing director (MD) of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) Shravan Hardikar marking the commencement of power generation to be utilised for operating the station and depot.

Pune Metro has been actively advancing its green energy initiatives, with the first 200 kWp solar plant installed at Sant Tukaram Metro Station in February 2022. The forthcoming 4300 kWp solar plant at Range Hill Depot is expected to generate 7 million units of electricity annually, resulting in substantial reductions in CO2 emissions. Operated under the RESCO mode by M/s. Jhamtani Prosumers Solar Pvt. Ltd. for the next 25 years, the project utilises top-tier solar modules.

Before the commissioning of the solar panels at Range Hill Depot IWB (758 KWp), the average energy export was around 1000-1300 units/day. Since the commissioning on January 20th, 2024, the average energy export has surged to approximately 4300 units/day. The daily average power generation through solar panels stands at 15557 units (kWh), resulting in an annual savings of Rs. 6.53 crore in power bills.

Shravan Hardikar, MD Maha Metro, expressed the organisation's commitment to generating green energy for environmental conservation and pollution reduction.

The Pune Metro Rail Project, comprising the North-South Corridor (Purple line) and East-West Corridor (Aqua line), spans 33.2 KM with 30 stations. The elevated section covers 27.2 KM, while the underground section spans 6 KM. The project includes maintenance depots at Range Hills and Vanaz.

The vision of Pune Metro extends beyond transportation to establish an energy-efficient Metro Rail System of international standards. With a focus on enhancing the quality of life in Pune, the metro system aims to contribute to the city's overall development, utilising green energy sources such as solar and wind power.

As part of this commitment, Pune Metro has already installed solar panels at 10 stations, including Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop, Garware College, PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, and Phugewadi, as well as at both maintenance depots, Range Hill Depot and Vanaz Depot.