 Pune Metro Reaches 1 Crore Ridership
Pune Metro Reaches 1 Crore Ridership

The inaugural ceremony for the first train took place on March 6, 2022, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling 10 stations for public use

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Pune Metro Reaches 1 Crore Ridership | Anand Chaini

In a remarkable milestone, Pune Metro has achieved a ridership of 1 crore. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Pune Metro announced that the ridership has reached 1.17 crore from March 6, 2022, to January 24, 2024. "Thank you to all Punekars for being a part of this achievement," read the post.

Subsequently, on August 1, 2023, the PM inaugurated an additional 11 stations. Presently, 23.66 kilometers of the total 33.2 kilometers are accessible to the public, with the remaining 9.62 kilometers under construction.

Commencing from January 1, 2024, Pune Metro has increased train frequencies on both its routes. During peak hours (8am-11am and 4pm-8pm), trains will operate every 7.5 minutes, while non-peak hours (6am-8am, 11am-4pm, and 8pm-10pm) will witness a train every 10 minutes. The daily trips from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court have risen from 81 to 113, and from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic, from 80 to 111.

Pune Metro Reaches 1 Crore Ridership

Pune Metro Reaches 1 Crore Ridership

