 Pune: Mentally Challenged 32-Year-Old Man Kills Father In Khed
The Chakan police are actively investigating the case

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Pune: Mentally Challenged 32-Year-Old Man Kills Father In Khed | Representative Image

The Chakan police have filed a case against a 32-year-old mentally challenged man for allegedly murdering his father in Daundkarwadi, Khed taluka, following a dispute.

The deceased, identified as Khandu Lande (77), was involved in a conflict with his younger son, Nitin Khandu Lande, who is mentally challenged. Nitin reportedly engaged in a confrontation with his father over a minor domestic issue and struck him on the head with a heavy object, according to the police report.

Upon witnessing the incident, Nitin's cousin informed Khandu's elder son, Babaji Khandu Lande, who subsequently filed a complaint at the Chakan police station. Khandu was initially admitted to a private hospital in Chakan but was later advised to be transferred to another facility for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, Khandu passed away during the treatment on Thursday around 8pm.

