Pune: Mentally Challenged 32-Year-Old Man Kills Father In Khed | Representative Image

The Chakan police have filed a case against a 32-year-old mentally challenged man for allegedly murdering his father in Daundkarwadi, Khed taluka, following a dispute.

The deceased, identified as Khandu Lande (77), was involved in a conflict with his younger son, Nitin Khandu Lande, who is mentally challenged. Nitin reportedly engaged in a confrontation with his father over a minor domestic issue and struck him on the head with a heavy object, according to the police report.

Upon witnessing the incident, Nitin's cousin informed Khandu's elder son, Babaji Khandu Lande, who subsequently filed a complaint at the Chakan police station. Khandu was initially admitted to a private hospital in Chakan but was later advised to be transferred to another facility for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, Khandu passed away during the treatment on Thursday around 8pm.

The Chakan police are actively investigating the case.