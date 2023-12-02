 Pune: PMC Issues Dos & Don'ts On National Pollution Control Day
The National Pollution Control Day or National Pollution Prevention Day is observed on December 2 every year in India

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Pune: PMC Issues Dos & Don'ts On National Pollution Control Day | Freepik

National Pollution Control Day, observed on December 2 annually in India, aims to promote awareness about pollution control measures and the prevention of industrial disasters. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also shared a set of dos and don'ts for citizens:

Dos:

Reduce usage of AC and refrigerators

Opt for solar-powered equipment

Dispose of garbage in designated dustbins

Minimise usage of hairspray, perfume, or air fresheners

Engage in tree plantation drives

Embrace carpooling or public transport to reduce vehicular traffic

Choose paper bags over plastic ones

Practice home composting of biodegradable waste

Don'ts

Avoid burning firewood or charcoal

Refrain from burning garbage, plastics, or discarded items

Avoid discarding garbage from windows or balconies

Maintain lower volumes on TV, radios, or music systems

Steer clear of purchasing noisy firecrackers during Diwali

Minimise food wastage by consuming what's on your plate

Opt for less congested routes with lower traffic

Separate garbage into designated bins for disposal

