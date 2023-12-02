Pune: PMC Issues Dos & Don'ts On National Pollution Control Day

National Pollution Control Day, observed on December 2 annually in India, aims to promote awareness about pollution control measures and the prevention of industrial disasters. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also shared a set of dos and don'ts for citizens:
Dos:
Reduce usage of AC and refrigerators
Opt for solar-powered equipment
Dispose of garbage in designated dustbins
Minimise usage of hairspray, perfume, or air fresheners
Engage in tree plantation drives
Embrace carpooling or public transport to reduce vehicular traffic
Choose paper bags over plastic ones
Practice home composting of biodegradable waste
Don'ts
Avoid burning firewood or charcoal
Refrain from burning garbage, plastics, or discarded items
Avoid discarding garbage from windows or balconies
Maintain lower volumes on TV, radios, or music systems
Steer clear of purchasing noisy firecrackers during Diwali
Minimise food wastage by consuming what's on your plate
Opt for less congested routes with lower traffic
Separate garbage into designated bins for disposal